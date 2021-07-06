The Seychelles will be in easy reach of West Country travellers

Bristol airport will offer its first flights to Dubai and the Seychelles next year in an innovative new partnership.

Flights will be operated on a seat-only basis sold via the trade. They will run over the next Easter and early May bank holiday.

The airport has struck a deal with Air Seychelles and Air Charter Service, which will operate the flight using a single-aisle Airbus A320neo. The aircraft will fly non-stop to Dubai and then continue to Mahe.

It will offer a Premium Club cabin, an Economy Space offering - which includes a blocked middle seat - plus a standard Economy class.

Shaun Browne, Bristol’s head of airline relations, said: "This is a truly exciting project for Bristol Airport, opening up our region to new destinations is one of our primary goals.

"We continue to work with Air Charter Service and Air Seychelles with the vision to offer other exciting destinations for the future.”

Charles Johnson, Air Seychelles’ chief commercial officer, added: "We are delighted to be operating this exciting flying programme in conjunction with Air Charter Service – one which marks our inaugural operation from Bristol Airport.

“We operated many flights with ACS last year as they helped our aircraft to keep on flying throughout the pandemic.”

Agents interested in working with ACS can contact them at tradeseatsales@aircharterservice.com

