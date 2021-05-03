Kos is among the destinations to which BA is upping capacity

British Airways will offer more than 90,000 extra seats to Greece, Spain and Turkey this summer, with new services available from mid-June.

The move comes in anticipation of the UK government broadening its initial "green list" to include more traditional holiday destinations.



Revealed on Friday (7 May), the list currently features just four viable destinations – Portugal, Israel, Iceland and Gibraltar. It will be reviewed every three weeks.



However, The Telegraph on Tuesday (11 May) reported Spain and Greece were unlikely to make the next version of the list, potentially putting them off limits until early July.



Turkey, meanwhile, was on Friday added to the government’s "red list", suggesting it is very unlikely the Covid situation there will improve sufficiently for the destination to make the green list in the near future.