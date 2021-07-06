The move is expected to "support Britons when they travel to a country that might be on a government watchlist to help them get home"

The move is expected to "support Britons when they travel to a country that might be on a government watchlist to help them get home"

Those travelling with the airline until 30 September to a country which goes from amber to red while they are in-destination will be able to change their flight home for free.

It follows transport secretary Grant Shapps’ announcement on Thursday (8 July) that fully vaccinated travellers returning to the UK from an amber list country will not have to quarantine from 19 July.

Sean Doyle, BA’s chair and chief executive, described the plans as "an important step for Britain as we start to make travel possible again after 18 difficult months".

"There is still more to do, including opening the US, but we are enthusiastic about welcoming more of our customers back over the summer period and reassuring them that British Airways is ready," he added.

BA claims that within "a couple of hours" of Shapps’ statement, the airline had seen a 96% increase in the number of views on its website compared to the same day last week, although it did not provide the underlying figures behind the claim.

Top destination searches included Barbados, Palma, Ibiza, New York, Antigua, Malta and Malaga.