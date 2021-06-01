The UK’s competition authorities is investigating claims British Airways and Ryanair passengers were denied refunds for flights they couldn’t legally take.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed on Wednesday (9 June) it had opened enforcement cases into both carriers to establish whether either had broken consumer law.



It comes as part of a wider CMA investigation into the issue, which was launched in December.



The CMA said that during periods of lockdown in the UK, both British Airways and Ryanair refused to give people refunds for flights thy couldn’t take owing to Covid legislation.



It said BA instead offered vouchers or the opportunity to rebook, and Ryanair just the option to rebook.



"The CMA is concerned that, by failing to offer people their money back, both firms may have breached consumer law and left people unfairly out of pocket," said the authority.