The services will take off from Belfast with routes to Exeter, Leeds Bradford, Newquay and Glasgow

British Airways (BA) will launch four new domestic routes between George Best Belfast City Airport and Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and Newquay airports this summer.

The airline will operate 18 flights a week between the destinations.

The routes will run alongside existing BA services between Belfast and London City and London Heathrow airports.

BA CityFlyer will operate the routes which start at £48 each way.

Tom Stoddart, managing director of BA CityFlyer said: "We’re delighted to announce these new services from Belfast, which will enhance our regional network and maintain vital connections between Northern Ireland and other key UK destinations.

"We’re sure these routes will be popular with customers getting away for a UK holiday this summer, as well as those visiting friends and relatives, and we’ll continue to listen to their feedback about where they want to travel."