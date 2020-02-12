British Airways has announced a new Heathrow-Newquay route, set to get under way in July.
Five-times-weekly flights will commence on 2 July, running through 7 September.
Return fares lead in from £90 in Euro Traveller and £250 in Club Europe.
Flights will take 70 minutes.
Neil Chernoff, BA’s director of network and alliances, said: “We know customers enjoy exploring the UK as much as they do going further afield, and Newquay has so much to offer, especially in the summer months.”
"Richard Thomasson, interim airport director at Cornwall Airport Newquay, added: "With such a major global carrier, we will be able to offer our passengers one-stop access to the world, while worldwide investors and tourists will benefit from an easier connection to our stunning county."
Flights will depart Heathrow on Mondays and Fridays at 6.05pm, arriving 7.15pm, with returns departing Newquay at 8.15pm, arriving Heathrow 9.25pm.
Thursday flights will depart Heathrow at 7am and depart Newquay in return at 9.10am; Saturday flights at 6.40am returning 9.55am; and Sunday flights at 7.10pm returning 9.25pm.