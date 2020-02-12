Five-times-weekly flights will commence on 2 July, running through 7 September.



Return fares lead in from £90 in Euro Traveller and £250 in Club Europe.



Flights will take 70 minutes.



Neil Chernoff, BA’s director of network and alliances, said: “We know customers enjoy exploring the UK as much as they do going further afield, and Newquay has so much to offer, especially in the summer months.”



"Richard Thomasson, interim airport director at Cornwall Airport Newquay, added: "With such a major global carrier, we will be able to offer our passengers one-stop access to the world, while worldwide investors and tourists will benefit from an easier connection to our stunning county."