The flights will get under way on 25 June

Jersey and Gibraltar are set to gain new London links this summer.

British Airways has announced two new island routes, launching on 25 June.



BA CityFlyer will operate two flights a week to both Jersey and Gibraltar.



The flights, from London City airport, will operate on Mondays and Fridays.



BA said the services would offer important air links for business travellers, holidaymakers and families, as well as cargo services.



Jersey fares lead in from £42pp and Gibraltar £43pp, both one-way, and are on sale now.



Bookings will benefit from BA’s flexible booking policy, allowing customers to change bookings for travel through to the end of April 2022 without penalty – or to cash them in as a voucher.