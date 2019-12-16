The airline has launched six new European routes from Heathrow airport for 2020, including to Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Montenegro and Turkey next year.

Flights to the capitals of Kosovo and Montenegro, Pristina and Podgorica, will depart on Saturdays from 4 July to 29 August; to Perugia in Italy on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 2 July to 31 August; and to Dalaman and Bodrum in Turkey on Saturdays from 23 May to 24 October.

These Turkish flights will join a new summer service between Gatwick and Antalya from 30 April and an existing route to Dalaman from Gatwick.

A Saturday service from 4 July to 29 August to Rhodes will also be added to the airline’s Heathrow network and a twice-weekly route from Gatwick to Corfu will be flying from 1 May to 23 October.