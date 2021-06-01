British Airways has begun trials of the Iata Travel Pass mobile app on flights from London to Switzerland.

Passengers on the airline’s Zurich and Geneva flights can download the mobile app that carries Covid test results and vaccination details.

The Iata Travel Pass is built on “verifiable credential technology”, a new standard for digital identity.

Verifiable credentials allow individuals to hold documents in a secure smartphone ’digital wallet’ app and control the sharing of the information.

BA said: “The verifiable credential model is completely decentralised, meaning there is no data intermediaries and sensitive data is not stored on a centralised database.”

The airline is already using VeriFLY, another app that works with testing suppliers to automatically upload results and enable online check-in once documents are verified. VeriFLY is being tested on routes to the US, France, Ireland, Barbados, Bahamas and Canada, as well as all inbound international flights.

Sean Doyle, BA chairman and chief executive, said “We are committed to exploring ways to ensure that the customer journey is as frictionless as possible and sharing our learnings to help the travel industry take off again.

“We know that digital travel passes are part of the solution and they will also play a key role in offering those travelling the reassurance they need before they arrive at the airport. We hope to be able to offer a customer-friendly digital option for every British Airways international route that requires proof of government mandated Covid status documentation.”

The airline’s customers travelling to Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain and Portugal can now also upload their negative Covid-19 test result and other documentation directly into ba.com for verification before travel.