Joe Finnis, 25; Dominic Fell, 23; and Rachel Clark, 20, died after the Toyota Yaris they were travelling in collided with a dnata lorry.



A fourth passenger in the Yaris, a 25-year-old woman, remains in hospital in a serious condition, according to Surrey Police.



The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital as a precaution. No arrests have been made and police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information or footage to come forward.



It comes as a fundraising page set up to support the families of those involved in the crash nears £80,000 in little more than a day.



More than 5,000 people have supported the effort, launched by fellow BA mixed fleet cabin crew member Stephen Paul Crook.



After raising more than £50,000 in less than 24 hours, Crook is now hoping to drive the "BA Angels Fund" past the £100,000 mark.