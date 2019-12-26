Three members of British Airways cabin crew killed in a car crash on New Year’s Eve near Heathrow airport have been named in tributes.
Joe Finnis, 25; Dominic Fell, 23; and Rachel Clark, 20, died after the Toyota Yaris they were travelling in collided with a dnata lorry.
A fourth passenger in the Yaris, a 25-year-old woman, remains in hospital in a serious condition, according to Surrey Police.
The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital as a precaution. No arrests have been made and police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information or footage to come forward.
It comes as a fundraising page set up to support the families of those involved in the crash nears £80,000 in little more than a day.
More than 5,000 people have supported the effort, launched by fellow BA mixed fleet cabin crew member Stephen Paul Crook.
After raising more than £50,000 in less than 24 hours, Crook is now hoping to drive the "BA Angels Fund" past the £100,000 mark.
In an update posted on Thursday evening (2 January), Crook said: "I have just landed in Sydney after an 8.5-hour flight from Singapore to see that my £50,000 target has been absolutely blown away.
"There really aren’t enough words in the world to tell you all how grateful I am to each and every one of you for getting behind this. All of the messages from crew across BA, Europe and America is just absolutely amazing.
"The new target is now £100,000 and I am 100% certain this will be achieved with your continued support."
Crook previously said he had made contact with BA to establish how the funds could be distributed to the families of those involved.
A BA spokesperson said: "We’re deeply saddened to learn of the death of our colleagues involved in a road traffic collision Our thoughts are with their family and friends, who we are supporting at this distressing time."