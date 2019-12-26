The trio were travelling in a white Toyota Yaris which collided with a dnata-branded lorry in Stanwell, Surrey, shorty before midnight, police have confirmed.



Two men aged 25 and 23 and a 20-year-old woman, who were all travelling in the Toyota, were pronounced dead at the scene, said Surrey Police. Their next of kin have been informed.



A fourth passenger, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is also believed to be a BA employee. The driver of the lorry, which left the road and ended up in a nearby river, was taken to hospital as a precaution. No arrests have been made in connection with the collision.



"We’re deeply saddened to learn of the death of our colleagues involved in a road traffic collision," said BA in a statement. "Our thoughts are with their family and friends, who we are supporting at this distressing time."