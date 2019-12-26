Three members of British Airways cabin crew have died after they were involved in a crash with a lorry outside Heathrow airport on New Year’s Eve (31 December).
The trio were travelling in a white Toyota Yaris which collided with a dnata-branded lorry in Stanwell, Surrey, shorty before midnight, police have confirmed.
Two men aged 25 and 23 and a 20-year-old woman, who were all travelling in the Toyota, were pronounced dead at the scene, said Surrey Police. Their next of kin have been informed.
A fourth passenger, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is also believed to be a BA employee. The driver of the lorry, which left the road and ended up in a nearby river, was taken to hospital as a precaution. No arrests have been made in connection with the collision.
"We’re deeply saddened to learn of the death of our colleagues involved in a road traffic collision," said BA in a statement. "Our thoughts are with their family and friends, who we are supporting at this distressing time."
Dnata confirmed to Sky News one of its lorries had been involved in a collision on 31 December.
“We are fully assisting relevant authorities with their investigations," said a spokesperson cited by Sky News. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected by this very sad incident.”
Sergeant Chris Schultze from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in this collision at what is an extremely difficult time."
Any witnesses, or anyone with video, CCTV or dashcam footage, are urged to come forward and report any information via 101 quoting reference PR/PR19303422.