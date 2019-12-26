British Airways is waving goodbye to its centenary year by looking back on its 100 Acts of Kindness challenge.
To celebrate its 100th birthday, BA successfully completed 100 tasks during 2019 to make customers feel good.
These included upgrading passengers from economy to first class on Valentine’s Day, sending young cancer patient Laura Nuttall on her bucket-list trip to Africa, and giving 96-year-old veteran Frank Dell a tour of an aircraft.
It also flew ex-US Secret Service dog Hurricane to the UK to receive an Animal OBE PDSA Order of Merit, teamed up with American Airlines to reunite a family for Thanksgiving, and helped Phil Reynolds propose across the five advertising screens at London Heathrow Terminal 5.
“Travel has long since had a sense of magic and awe about it and in a year when we’ve been celebrating our centenary it’s been a pleasure to deliver these 100 acts of kindness – in fact, we enjoyed it so much we ended up delivering well over 100 of them," said Carolina Martinoli, British Airways’ director of brand and customer experience.
“It’s our customers who’ve travelled with us over our last century that have made us the airline we are today and will make us the organisation we’ll be in the future so we’ve absolutely loved playing our part in making these wonderful memories.”
It is also part of the airline’s #BAMAGIC campaign, which was launched in 2017 to treat customers.