British Airways has reportedly told its pilots it expects to cut pilot headcount by as much as a quarter.
In a letter to its pilots, seen by Sky News, BA confirms it is looking to axe up to 1,130 cockpit roles.
According to the letter, some 955 roles will be shed owing to "volume adjustment", while a further 175 pilot jobs would be lost to "efficiency changes".
The cuts, Sky reports, will be split evenly between captains and co-pilots. BA has also warned it could suspend operations at Heathrow entirely.
News of BA’s plans to reduce its pilot workforce come after parent IAG confirmed on Tuesday (28 April) that BA was set to embark on a restructuring and redundancy programme that could lead to up to 12,000 job losses across the business.
In the letter, BA says the impact of the coronavirus crisis "was like no other previous crisis we have gone through before".
It adds BA will also seek to change pilots’ conditions by introducing "flexibility into rostering, scheduling and the current operations environment".
BA is proposing a 45-day consultation on its plans, and says it has reached out to pilots union Balpa.
Earlier this week, Balpa said IAG’s announcement came as a "bolt from the blue" and vowed to fight to save every single proposed job cut.
TTG has approached BA and Balpa for further comment.