In a letter to its pilots, seen by Sky News, BA confirms it is looking to axe up to 1,130 cockpit roles.



According to the letter, some 955 roles will be shed owing to "volume adjustment", while a further 175 pilot jobs would be lost to "efficiency changes".



The cuts, Sky reports, will be split evenly between captains and co-pilots. BA has also warned it could suspend operations at Heathrow entirely.