British Airways has reportedly warned it could cease operations at Gatwick airport altogether following the coronavirus crisis.
According to BBC News, the admission came in a memo written by the head of BA’s Gatwick hub. BA’s operation at Gatwick is around the fifth of the size of its Heathrow programme.
BA announced at the end of March it would suspend its Gatwick flight programme owing to Covid-19. Gatwick, meanwhile, has consolidated its operations in its South Terminal, and shut its North Terminal.
In a separate letter to pilots, reported by Sky News, BA said it could not rule out suspending its Heathrow operation as well due to the reduction in flights owing to coronavirus.
The letter revealed BA is planning to cut more than 1,000 of its more than 4,300 pilots as part of a restructuring and redundancy programme set out by parent IAG on Tuesday (28 April) which could result in the airline shedding up to 12,000 employees.
TTG has approached Gatwick for comment.