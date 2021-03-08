British Airways is reportedly looking at downsizing its UK HQ and making permanent its transition more flexible working practices necessitated by the Covid crisis.

The BBC reports BA is exploring the sale of its Waterside base at Heathrow airport, which accommodated around 2,000 of its staff prior to the pandemic.



In a message to staff, seen by the BBC, BA’s director of people Stuart Kennedy said it was unclear "if such a large office will play a part" in the airline’s future.



Kennedy praised BA’s staff for their resilience after a swift and substantial transition to homeworking and remote working last March owing to Covid-19.



"We’ll want to consider what the ideal office layout for the future will be," said Kennedy. "Perhaps it’s less fixed desks and more casual meeting areas, and we need to consider colleague wellbeing too."



He added plans to sell Waterside were at a very early stage.