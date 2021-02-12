British Airways is expanding the trial of the VeriFLY app to all inbound international flights

British Airways is to expand the use of mobile travel health app VeriFLY to all inbound international flights to the UK from Monday (15 February).

The airline started trials using VeriFLY earlier this month on flights between London and the US and is now expanding the option for all eligible customers on inbound services as the UK moves to further tighten its border and quarantine rules.

VeriFLY can be downloaded by passengers to their mobile devices and can then check whether they meet entry requirements of their destination by verifying test certificates and the required travel documents before they leave home.

BA’s parent company IAG is also working with airline association Iata on the development of the Iata Travel Pass app.

Sean Doyle, British Airways’ chief executive, said: “We know that digital health apps and wallets will likely become commonplace when travel opens up again.

“We are exploring every available solution to support eligible customers and the UK government both during this period of limited travel and in preparation for a time when restrictions are eased, when we hope many more people will be able to resume flying again.”