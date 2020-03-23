British Airways’ plans to furlough more than 30,000 members of staff have been overwhelmingly approved by the airline’s Unite union members.
Members voted 99% in favour of the deal in a ballot that followed an agreement between BA and Unite to preserve jobs in light of most BA flights being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Under a modified version of the government’s job retention scheme, workers will be furloughed on 80% pay – but with no cap on earnings. The government scheme is capped at 80% pay.
Workers will be able to divert pensions contributions, of between 9% to 18%, to their pay for a short period.
There will be no unpaid temporary layoffs or redundancies. An existing redundancy process that was already under way has been halted.
Unite assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said: “Unite members at British Airways have recognised the seriousness of the situation facing the aviation sector during this unprecedented crisis, and so have voted to accept the deal negotiated by their union.
“Unite will continue to work on ensuring that members who are still flying remain fully protected. We will also continue to monitor the furlough arrangements throughout the coronavirus crisis.”
TTG has approached BA for comment.