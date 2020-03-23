Members voted 99% in favour of the deal in a ballot that followed an agreement between BA and Unite to preserve jobs in light of most BA flights being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Under a modified version of the government’s job retention scheme, workers will be furloughed on 80% pay – but with no cap on earnings. The government scheme is capped at 80% pay.



Workers will be able to divert pensions contributions, of between 9% to 18%, to their pay for a short period.

There will be no unpaid temporary layoffs or redundancies. An existing redundancy process that was already under way has been halted.