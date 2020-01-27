BA has apologised to customers, but stressed the safety of customers and crews was always its priorities. “Customers due to travel to or from China in the coming days can find more information on ba.com," said the airline in a statement.



The airline flew direct to Shanghai and Beijing from Heathrow. No direct flights to China are currently listed on the BA website through to the end of February.



China Southern, which operated a three-times-weekly service between Heathrow and Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus is understood to have originated, has already been forced to suspend its operations after Chinese authorities enacted nationwide transport bans to halt spread of the virus.



The FCO updated its travel advice on Tuesday evening, advising against all but essential travel to mainland China, excluding Macao and Hong Kong, and all travel to China’s Hubei province where Wuhan is situated.

