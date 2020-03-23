The December 2019 website and radio ad claimed consumers could benefit from a two-for-one flight ticket deal if they spend £10,000 on membership for the British Airways American Express Premium Plus Card.

However, customers would still have to pay carrier charges, taxes and fees for both tickets.

Although BA argued the adverts contained a disclaimer stating "taxes, fees and charges apply”, and even proactively amended this to “taxes, fees and charges apply per person” when complaints were lodged, the ASA ruled it was still misleading.

"We welcomed the advertisers’ willingness to make changes to explain that those additional charges applied per person, but did not consider those changes would significantly alter how consumers would interpret the ’two-for-one’ claim," said the ASA ruling.

It said the ad must be pulled in its current form from all platforms.

British Airways has been contacted for comment.