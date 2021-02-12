British Airways has launched Select and Select Pro fares to the trade

British Airways has launched two new fare categories for trade customers featuring better refund options and enhanced flexibility and covering all cabins.

Select and Select Pro sit below the fully flexible fare category, with both featuring no change fees. Both categories stipulate that fare differences are payable when bookings are changed.

Select fares offer refunds minus a fee, but Select Pro bookings refund the full ticket value. Neither category permits no-shows, unlike the fully flexible ticket.

Select and Select Pro fares can be booked via the GDS or NDC. They will sit alongside the current Basic, Standard/Plus and Fully Flexible fares. In the UK, Select fares will be available on short-haul and long-haul routes, with Select Pro available on long-haul services.

Fares will cost from £50 extra on a short-haul return ticket and from £100 extra on a long-haul return, compared with Standard/Plus fares.

A BA spokesperson said Select and Select Pro would be offered in all cabins: "These aren’t entries on the fare ladder, they are the ‘brands’ that sit behind them," he said.

The new fare categories will also be available to book through BA’s Atlantic Joint Business partners American Airlines, Iberia and Finnair.

Mark Muren, BA’s head of global sales, said: “We have launched these fares in response to the challenging environment we find ourselves in.

“We recognise that our trade partners want flexibility when they book with us, and we hope that today’s launch gives them even more options to achieve this, with the choice to refund a ticket should their customers’ plans change.”