British Airways owner IAG wants to raise €1 billion from investors

British Airways owner IAG wants to raise €1 billion from investors

British Airways’ owner IAG is planning to raise €1 billion in bonds to see the company through the Covid-19 pandemic.

IAG, which also owns Aer Lingus, Iberia, Vueling and Level, said the extra money will be used for “general corporate purposes”.



This includes strengthening the company’s financial position, helping it to “withstand a more prolonged downturn in air travel”, and giving it the flexibility to take advantage of an upturn in demand for flights.



The airline group suffered a record €7.4 billion operating loss in 2020 due to the effects of the worldwide health crisis.

IAG’s bonds are being sold to investors who will receive a fixed rate of interest.