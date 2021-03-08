BA passengers to Indian destinations can now use ba.com to provide their Covid test results

Those eligible to travel to the country can upload a negative test result and other required documentation via ‘Manage My Booking’ on the airline’s website.

BA will verify documentation matches entry requirements and allow customers to check-in online 24 hours before they travel.

The airline said it would expand this trial to include more destinations over the coming weeks and aimed to add this functionality to its mobile app.

The trial is running alongside that of the health passport VeriFLY on flights to the US and Canada plus all inbound flights to the UK.

Sean Doyle, BA chief executive, said: “At British Airways we are preparing for the meaningful return to international travel in the coming months. This means doing everything we can to simplify the journey for our customers, allow them to travel with confidence and create the best possible seamless, frictionless experience in a new Covid era.

“We are already offering access to travel app VeriFLY on selected routes and IAG has been helping develop Travel Pass with Iata. Now it’s also time to look at what we can offer through our own website.”