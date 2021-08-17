The airline will start operating to the Arizona city on 31 August with three flights per week.



BA plans to use a Boeing 777-200 aircraft on the route featuring three cabins: economy, Club World business class and World Traveller Plus premium economy.

Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego said: “British Airways has been a key partner to the city of Phoenix and Sky Harbor International airport for more than 20 years

“This flight will contribute to the growth of our economy, while providing travellers with a non-stop connection to Europe. We are proud of the world-class service we are able to provide Phoenicians and visitors from all around the world.”



Currently Britons are banned for entering the US because of high levels of Covid but US visitors who are fully vaccinated against the virus can enter the UK without having to go into quarantine.