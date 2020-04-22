IAG said the proposals, announced on Tuesday (28 April), remain subject to consultation, but are "likely to affect most of British Airways’ employees".

Earlier this month, the Unite union approved BA’s proposal to furlough some 22,626 employees under the government’s job retention scheme,



However, in a letter to staff, BA chief executive Alex Cruz said "there was no government bailout standing by for BA".



"We cannot expect the taxpayer to offset salaries indefinitely," said Cruz. "Any money we borrow now will only be short-term, and will not address the longer-term challenges we will face."