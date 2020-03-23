British Airways is set to furlough about 36,000 members of staff following days of negotiations with union leaders as the coronavirus crisis deepens.
The Sun reports up to 80% of BA cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and head off staff will be placed on furlough under the government’s job retention scheme.
These roles, the BBC reports, will be "suspended" in lieu of there being any redundancies following talks with the Unite union.
A formal announcement is expected imminently.
It comes after BA suspended operations at both Gatwick airport and London City airport, where all BA staff will be furloughed.
The Sun further reports negotiations between BA and Unite have been ongoing for more than a week, with any suspensions likely to be on a rotational basis.
Call centre staff and those involved in live BA operations will not be furloughed, the paper added.
It comes after BA parent IAG last month confirmed capacity across the group, which also contains Aer Lingus, Iberia, Vueling and Level, would be cut by 75% year-on-year during April and May.
The group said then it was grounding surplus aircraft, freezing recruitment and encouraging voluntary leave, although this is before travel restrictions worldwide were significantly tightened.
IAG said it was in a healthy financial position, with total liquidity amounting to more than €9.3 billion.
BA, meanwhile, has been granted access to a further $1.38 billion in credit, if necessary, over the 12 months to 23 June 2021. The announcement was made earlier this week.
TTG has approached BA, parent IAG and the Unite union for comment.