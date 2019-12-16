Alex Cruz, the airline’s chairman and chief executive, has signed up to The Valuable 500, a campaign calling for 500 of the most influential businesses to include disability on their leadership agendas.

Signing The Valuable 500 pledge, Cruz said: “We know travelling with a hidden or visible disability can be difficult, so through signing this pledge we are making a commitment to get this right for our customers, and providing reassurance that we will do all we can to make their journey easy and stress-free.”



Almost half a million customers who require additional assistance fly with BA each year and the airline’s analysts expect this will increase by 8% year-on-year.

The airline has been active on accessibility issues, including launching a training programme called Beyond Accessibility in January and publishing a Visual Guide to Flying to help disabled people with flight preparation.

It has also partnered with the Department for Transport on an accessibility initiative called It’s Everyone’s Journey.