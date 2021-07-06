Two-night flight and hotel city breaks are available from £149 per person

British Airways (BA) has made more than 35,000 seats available to book for less than £50 each way across the UK this summer.

Two-night flight and hotel city breaks with BA Holidays are also on offer from £149 per person, for cities including Edinburgh and Belfast.

The discounted seats and holiday packages are available for travel on selected dates until September 2021.

The fares are available across BAs’ domestic network, including Aberdeen, Belfast, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Newquay.

BA Cityflyer routes from Belfast City to Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds and Newquay are also available on selected dates from £32 each-way.

Colm Lacy, BAs’ chief commercial officer, said the deals offer customers the chance to visit "some of our best loved cities".

“The last 18 months have been tough, with friends and relatives unable to see each other and many of us missing out on the chance to celebrate important landmarks and occasions with our loved ones," he added.

"With travel dates stretching across summer, there’s plenty of choice and we look forward to welcoming people back to the skies."