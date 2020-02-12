BA will increase its daily winter service to nine-times-weekly with the addition of new flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, matching its summer service.



Virgin will end its Saint Lucia flights on 8 June this year.



BA also plans to increase its five-times-weekly Gatwick-Cancun service to six-times-weekly with the addition on a new Sunday flight from 6 December, and to add two extra Gatwick-Cape Town flights from 10 January 2021, growing frequency to 19 a week.

Virgin on Wednesday (12 February) announced it would return to Cape Town in October after a six-year hiatus.

The carrier’s daily Heathrow-Cape Town service will get under way on 25 October.