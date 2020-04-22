The carrier will operate 21 flights from China to London every week in May, up from 13 a week in April, to deliver 770 tonnes of personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators to the NHS.

"As an airline we are in a unique position to help in the global response to Covid-19, whether it is through carrying UK residents back home, transporting vital cargo back to the NHS, or through our colleagues who are offering their skills to volunteer," said Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and chief executive.

"We’re proud to be playing our part, and I’m grateful to everyone who is working to make these flights happen in these difficult times.”

BA said it was a joint effort with the UK Government, British Embassy in Beijing, and its sister company IAG Cargo.

Dominic Raab, foreign secretary, added: “These flights will help us deliver essential equipment to the NHS and for others who are working on the front line.

“Coronavirus is a global challenge and we are focused on working with our international partners to stop the spread of the virus and save lives.”