The services will take off from Belfast with routes to Exeter, Leeds Bradford, Newquay and Glasgow

The services will take off from Belfast with routes to Exeter, Leeds Bradford, Newquay and Glasgow

British Airways (BA) will launch four new domestic routes from Belfast City airport this summer.

Services to Exeter, Glasgow, Newquay and Leeds Bradford will be added over the coming months.

BA will operate 18 flights a week between the destinations.

The routes will operate alongside existing BA services between Belfast and London City and Heathrow airports.

BA CityFlyer will operate the routes, which lead in from £48pp one-way.

Tom Stoddart, managing director of BA CityFlyer, said the routes would enhance BA’s regional network and maintain "vital connections" between Northern Ireland and other key UK destinations.

"We’re sure these routes will be popular with customers getting away for a UK holiday this summer, as well as those visiting friends and relatives, and we’ll continue to listen to their feedback about where they want to travel," Stoddart added.