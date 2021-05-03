BA will add Newcastle-Faro flights later this month (Credit: Melanie Martin / Unsplash)

British Airways has announced a new route to Portugal after the country was confirmed as one of 12 destinations on the UK government’s first Covid "green list".

Twice-weekly BA flights to Faro, opening up the Algarve, will get under way from Newcastle on 29 May. BA has also added extra Faro services from London, Manchester and Edinburgh.

New flights are on sale now.

Leon McQuaid, Newcastle airport head of aviation development, said the move demonstrated BA’s confidence in the airport and the north east region it serves.

"We know there is pent-up demand for leisure travel to Portugal and British Airways’ announcement is brilliant news for the north east travelling public looking for a well-deserved sunshine break.”