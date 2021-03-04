British Airways has partnered with Qured to offer portable Covid-19 testing kits, which travellers can take abroad with them and then use to satisfy the UK government’s pre-departure test requirement.

The test can be completed over a scheduled video call with a professional health advisor, who will guide travellers through the nose and throat swab process and how to process the sample using the kit.



Verified results are available after 20 minutes, and travellers can download a "fit to fly" certificate if their test comes back negative.



Test results can also be uploaded to the mobile health passport VeriFLY so test certificates can be certified in advance allowing for a quicker journey through the airport, although this is currently only available on a limited number of routes.



These include BA customers travelling between London and the US and Canada, and all inbound routes to the UK with BA.



BA is offering the tests at a discounted price of £33 per test.