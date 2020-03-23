The Foreign Office (FCO) confirmed the move in an update to its Japan travel advice during the early hours of Monday morning (6 April).



BA’s last flight back from Tokyo to London will operate on Wednesday (8 April).



Passengers with flights booked after Wednesday are urged to contact BA immediately and make alternative arrangements to fly home.



Direct flights between the UK and Japan continue to be operated by Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways.



There are also a "limited number" of indirect flights transiting via a third country said the FCO, including services operated by Qatar Airways and Air France.



Passengers though are advised to contact their airline or travel agent to check availability and re-book if necessary.