BA has cited "considerable restrictions" and a "challenging market environment" for its decision, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday (31 March).



It comes as Gatwick prepares to shut its North terminal and consolidate all operations into its South terminal starting Wednesday (1 April).



A BA spokesperson said: "Due to the considerable restrictions and challenging market environment, like many other airlines, we will temporarily suspend our flying schedule at Gatwick. We are contacting affected customers to discuss their options."



The carrier has confirmed essential functions will continue at Gatwick, including maintenance, towing and cleaning, to ensure it is ready to resume operations when the situation improves.