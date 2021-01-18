The carrier said it would be working with transatlantic partner American Airlines to test the app from 4 February on all of its routes currently flying between London and the US.



VeriFLY can be downloaded by passengers on to their mobile devices and can check they meet entry requirements of their destination by verifying test certificates and required travel documents before they leave home.



American Airlines has already announced that it will allow passengers to use VeriFLY on flights to the US from all international destinations.



Sean Doyle, British Airways’ chief executive, said: “Although flying is currently restricted, it is essential we do as much as we can now to help those who are eligible to fly and prepare to help our customers navigate the complexities around changing global entry requirements when the world reopens.