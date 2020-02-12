British Airways will offer passengers due to travel to and from London this weekend "flexible rebooking options" with Storm Dennis forecast to arrive on Saturday (15 February).
BA said with strong winds expected across London on Saturday, it would offer passengers a range of options in the event the weather does disrupt travel, including bringing forward or delaying their journeys.
The Met Office has issues yellow and amber warnings for both wind and rain on Saturday and Sunday (16 February).
There is a yellow warning of wind in place for much of England on Saturday and Sunday, and rain across southern England, the south west, Wales, west Midlands and the north west.
On Sunday, the rain warning has been upgraded to amber in London and across much of the south east.
"We recognise the uncertainty that the expected bad weather may be causing customers, and have therefore introduced flexible rebooking options for customers booked on short-haul flights in or out of Heathrow, Gatwick or London City airports on Saturday," said BA in a statement.
"Safety is at the heart of everything we do, and our highly trained team is carefully monitoring the weather this weekend."
Anyone booked on a short-haul flight to or from Heathrow, Gatwick or London City on Saturday and wishes to change their travel plans can rebook to an earlier flight on Friday or delay their travel to another flight between Sunday and Wednesday (19 February).
Anyone who booked direct should contact BA or otherwise contact their travel agent, said BA.