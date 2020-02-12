BA said with strong winds expected across London on Saturday, it would offer passengers a range of options in the event the weather does disrupt travel, including bringing forward or delaying their journeys.



The Met Office has issues yellow and amber warnings for both wind and rain on Saturday and Sunday (16 February).



There is a yellow warning of wind in place for much of England on Saturday and Sunday, and rain across southern England, the south west, Wales, west Midlands and the north west.



On Sunday, the rain warning has been upgraded to amber in London and across much of the south east.