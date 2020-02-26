Sky News reports the man, who is reportedly the first Briton to die from the virus, had been in hospital.

He was among the Britons who had to remain in Japan after those who tested negative for the virus were evacuated to the UK last week following two weeks on the ship in Yokohama.

A Princess Cruises spokesperson said: "All of us at Princess Cruises, including the crew of Diamond Princess, offer our sincere condolences to family members and friends for their loss.

"Our dedicated care team are on hand to provide support."