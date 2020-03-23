However, while the charter flight from capital Lima to London is "confirmed", the embassy does not expect it to operate for "another 10 days".



No price has yet been confirmed for the flight.



A Hong Kong government charter was due to depart Lima on Friday (3 April) with a stopover in London.



The embassy said it made Britons in Peru aware of the flight, priced at £3,019, but confirmed the UK government charter would likely be cheaper.





#UPDATE: New UK Government charter flight pic.twitter.com/jECDg840mU — UK in Peru \uD83C\uDDEC\uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDF5\uD83C\uDDEA (@UKinPeru) April 3, 2020



Peru’s swift and stringent coronavirus lockdown measures has caused problems for a number of Britons travelling in Peru, who quickly found themselves stuck there.



Four initial repatriation flights, operated by British Airways aircraft, returned a number of Britons to the UK over 26-31 March.