The British Embassy in Peru has confirmed an additional repatriation flight back to the UK.
However, while the charter flight from capital Lima to London is "confirmed", the embassy does not expect it to operate for "another 10 days".
No price has yet been confirmed for the flight.
A Hong Kong government charter was due to depart Lima on Friday (3 April) with a stopover in London.
The embassy said it made Britons in Peru aware of the flight, priced at £3,019, but confirmed the UK government charter would likely be cheaper.
#UPDATE: New UK Government charter flight pic.twitter.com/jECDg840mU— UK in Peru \uD83C\uDDEC\uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDF5\uD83C\uDDEA (@UKinPeru) April 3, 2020
Peru’s swift and stringent coronavirus lockdown measures has caused problems for a number of Britons travelling in Peru, who quickly found themselves stuck there.
Four initial repatriation flights, operated by British Airways aircraft, returned a number of Britons to the UK over 26-31 March.
The latest Foreign Office advice reads: "The British Embassy continues to work closely with the Peruvian authorities, international partners and commercial airlines on all possible options for British nationals to return to the UK.
"The Peruvian government is now processing diplomatic requests for flights to be exempted from the ban."
Brits in Peru are advised to follow the embassy’s latest updates on Twitter and Facebook.