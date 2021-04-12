Since joining Saga in early 2018 I have been astounded by the loyalty shown by guests, particularly towards Saga Cruise, and I know from my conversations with you, the travel agent community, that you’re experiencing the same level of loyalty.

During March we proactively contacted customers whose cruises had to be cancelled due to the pandemic to offer them the option to rebook onto one of our four new summer 2021 British Isles cruises before they went on general sale – a gesture that was incredibly well received.

These cruises are now on sale for travel in June and July and we are confident that they offer our guests something truly unique, with interesting and varied ports of call, as well as some of the finest scenic cruising on offer.