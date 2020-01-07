The 19-year-old was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, following a hearing at a court in Paralimni on Tuesday morning (7 January), the BBC reports.



She was also ordered to pay €148 in legal fees. The suspension means she is free to return to the UK.



The woman was found guilty in December of lying about being gang raped by 12 Israeli men while she was on a working holiday in Ayia Napa in July 2019.



She was arrested when she retracted her accusation 10 days later following lengthy questioning by police in Cyprus, calling into question the handling of her case.



Senior legal figures in Cyprus wrote to the country’s attorney general calling on him to intervene and have the case reassessed.