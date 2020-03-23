The cruise line confirmed on 27 March that four older people had died on Zaandam, and a spokesperson from the company has now told The Telegraph one of them was British.

As of 29 March, there were 53 out of 1,243 guests and 85 out of 586 crew on Zaandam who were reporting “influenza-like symptoms”.

Medical supplies were provided to Zaandam from its sister ship Rotterdam on 26 March and healthy passengers were transferred between the vessels on 27 March.

Guests who were ill, or in close contact with an infected person, remained on Zaandam with all the crew.

Holland America is working with Panamanian authorities to gain permission for Zaandam to transit the Panama Canal.