The Foreign Office stepped up its travel advice during the early hours of Tuesday morning (17 March), although it is yet to advise against all but essential travel to the country.



"Flights between Tunisia and all other countries, including the UK, will be suspended on 18 March," said the FCO.

"All maritime borders have already been closed. If you are already in country, you should urgently contact your airline or tour operator and arrange to leave as soon as possible."