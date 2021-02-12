Barbados is offering people the chance to live and work on the island for a year

Barbados has received applications from 2,222 individuals and families to temporarily relocate to the Caribbean island during the first six months of its Welcome Stamp scheme.

So far, 1,622 of these applications to temporarily become a Barbados resident have been approved, including Travel Counsellor Yvonne Campbell, who has relocated her homeworking business from Northern Ireland for a year.

The scheme launched in June 2020 has created a special visa allowing residence for 12 months tax-free. It has been particularly popular with UK residents, with 362 Britons successfully applying to spend a year living and working in Barbados.





Cheryl Carter, director of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, said: “At a time of tough travel restrictions, the instant demand we’ve seen has been extremely encouraging. The Welcome Stamp is all about recognising changing working habits – if you can work from home, why not work in Barbados?