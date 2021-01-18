UK consumers are becoming more confident they will be able to holiday abroad later this year, despite the current lockdown across the country.
Tripadvisor said that 85% of hotel clickers from the UK were planning an international trip during 2021 when they visited the site earlier this month.
The review giant’s Travel Outlook Report further found that 58% of UK residents were planning to travel internationally this year, while 16% of Britons have already booked a trip abroad in 2021.
Covid-19 vaccines are seen as being a game changer for outbound travel with 29% of UK holidaymakers saying they were “much more” likely to take an international trip after receiving the vaccine.
While 23% of Brits said they would only travel to destinations that required visitors to be inoculated before travel as an extra safety precaution.