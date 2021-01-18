Britons are confident they will be able to holiday abroad later this year

UK consumers are becoming more confident they will be able to holiday abroad later this year, despite the current lockdown across the country.

Tripadvisor said that 85% of hotel clickers from the UK were planning an international trip during 2021 when they visited the site earlier this month.





The review giant’s Travel Outlook Report further found that 58% of UK residents were planning to travel internationally this year, while 16% of Britons have already booked a trip abroad in 2021.



Covid-19 vaccines are seen as being a game changer for outbound travel with 29% of UK holidaymakers saying they were “much more” likely to take an international trip after receiving the vaccine.