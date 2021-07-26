There have been reports this week of growing concern within government about a rise in the number of cases of the Beta variant of Covid-19 in Spain, the same variant which saw France placed on the so-called "amber plus" list.

However, The Telegraph – citing new analysis of Spain’s infection data – reported on Friday (30 July) that the Beta variant now accounts for only 2.9% of total cases in the country.

The paper further reports there being no Beta cases in some of Spain’s main tourist destinations, including the Balearics, Seville, Granada, Malaga and Murcia.

Rates of infection in Spain have come down slightly in the past week from around 27,000 new cases a day to about 25,000.

It comes after the Spanish government introduced a number of measures to curb new infections, including vaccination and testing certification for entry to nightclubs and night-tie curfews.

A full review of the UK’s traffic light categories is expected next week.