One in six adults are reportedly planning on upping their spending whilst abroad

Two-fifths (41%) of Britons are planning to spend more on their holidays once international travel resumes, according to travel insurance provider Battleface.

A survey of 2,000 UK adults, carried out by Opinium, found a "sizeable" number of respondents plan to spend some of the money they saved during the pandemic on overseas holidays.

According to the data, once abroad, spending habits will likely remain the same, with over a third (36%) planning to spend the same amount as before the pandemic.

One in six, however, are reportedly planning to "up their spending" whilst on holiday, averaging an expected extra spend of £585 per trip.

While three fifths (61%) are planning to travel closer to home, around a third (34%) are planning to take longer holidays than before the pandemic.

Katie Crowe, director of communications for Battleface, said "many" UK travellers are "uncertain" about travelling abroad this summer.

"It is clear that the pandemic has impacted how people want to travel in the future," she added. "Families are choosing to save for future holidays, where they will want to spend more and stay away for a longer period."



"Regardless of how much people are planning to spend on their trips, they need to ensure that they have adequate travel insurance to protect them."