Environment sec George Eustice has said his advice to people would be to holiday at home (Credit: gov.uk)

Environment secretary George Eustice has urged Brits to "holiday at home" for a second successive summer owing to the Covid crisis.

Eustice told Sky News on Tuesday morning (8 June) his advice to holiday-starved Brits would be to take a break in the UK this summer.



He revealed he would not be travelling abroad this summer.



Eustice said people should be aware of the risks associated with travelling abroad at the present time, pointing towards Portugal’s removal on Tuesday morning from the UK government’s green list.



"I will be staying at home," said Eustice. "I have no intention of travelling or going on a holiday abroad this summer. Some people may, but they have to understand that there are obviously risks in doing so because it is a dynamic situation.



"I think most people will probably decide this year to stay at home, holiday at home."