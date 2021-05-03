Brittany Ferries has frozen 2021 prices at 2020 levels in an attempt to urge holidaymakers to consider alternatives to air travel this summer.

The firm sails to France and northern Spain from the UK; both countries were placed on the UK government’s "amber list" on Friday (7 May).



However, it is confident both France and Spain would be bumped up to green status when the traffic light lists undergo their first review in three weeks’ time as more vaccine shots are delivered.



Brittany Ferries said green lights for France and/or Spain would release an "avalanche" of pent-up demand for late June and the peak summer season.



"We want to remind people there are attractive alternatives to air travel this summer,” said Brittany Ferries chief executive Christophe Mathieu.