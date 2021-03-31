Brittany Ferries has opened for 2022 reservations, three months earlier than normal.

The company said the decision was “partly designed to meet customer demand”, but also to reassure those holding 2021 reservations, “should a return to international travel be delayed”.

“We share the prime minister’s optimism that international travel will be back on the menu by May 17,” said Paul Acheson, Brittany Ferries’ sales and marketing director.

“But we also know that many travellers may be concerned about the situation in the countries we serve. Opening early means we cover all bases.”

Reservations for routes to France and Spain are now open, covering services until November 2022. The list includes ferries linking Portsmouth with Caen and St Malo, Portsmouth and Plymouth with Santander and Cork with Roscoff.

Other routes will open for sale but will be limited to services operating into March 2022.

Phase two of the launch will come in May, when Brittany Ferries will extend availability for all services up to November 2022.

The company said it would hold 2022 prices at 2021 levels for the same journey. Reservations can be amended online via the My Booking function on the company website.