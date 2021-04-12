JetBlue will launch London flights from New York JFK and Boston later this year

The Business Travel Association has teamed up with JetBlue to boost the US carrier’s presence among the UK’s business travel sector and TMC community.

JetBlue is gearing up to launch flights from New York JFK and Boston to London later this year, its first transatlantic operations.



While JetBlue is yet to confirm which London airport it will fly to, it is understood to have options on slots at both Heathrow and Gatwick.

The airline this week confirmed the appointment of Discover the World as its UK GSA, with senior sales manager Claire Herbert and sales executive Alexandra "Axel" Joyce heading up its UK trade sales team.



BTA chief executive Clive Wratten said: "We are excited about the global opportunities our new alliance with JetBlue will bring to the business travel community.



"Our collaboration will provide a global platform to support TMCs, business travellers and our industry as a whole following such a tough year.



"We are delighted to kick-start our relationship, as we look forward to business travellers returning to the skies once more."